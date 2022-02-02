Advertisement

Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Longtime public servant Bob Dole was buried Wednesday with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

During a private service, close friends and family had the chance to say goodbye to the World War II veteran turned lawmaker.

It’s a fitting place for the man forever changed by war. From the battlefield to the halls of Congress, Robert Dole fought for liberty over tyranny, working with civility and resolve to preserve American democracy.

At his burial service, Senator Dole’s accolades were read aloud. Condolences were exchanged and prayers expressed.

Following a three-volley salute and the playing of taps, the flag adorning Dole’s casket was folded neatly and then presented to Dole’s family.

Bob Dole now rests alongside around 400,000 other distinguished military members buried at Arlington over the last 150 years.

Senator Dole was remembered weeks earlier after lying in state under the Capitol dome and a funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.; as well as memorial events in Topeka and Russell, Kansas, which was Dole’s hometown.

Dole died on Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 98.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As we reflect back on 2021, Florida Highway Patrol and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the...
Franklin Parish fatal crash kills two Winnsboro women
A nearby resident said he hid in his bathroom when he heard the gunshots.
Deadly shooting in Monroe, neighbor says he heard at least 10 gunshots
Police lights
Ambulance carrying patient crashes in Ruston, 1 dead, 1 seriously burned
Reported shooting near ULM in Monroe
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Monroe near ULM
Don Nance Running for Mayor
Lawsuit filed over candidate’s eligibility to run for West Monroe mayor

Latest News

13-year-old hit by train in Monroe (MAP)
Three crashes in northeast Louisiana
Crystal Scott
Preliminary autopsy results on Crystal Scott show no signs of trauma, Fentanyl in her system
Latanga “Tan” Blackson
Franklin Parish schools get first minority assistant superintendent
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
Police sirens
Pedestrian dies after being hit by school bus in Morehouse Parish