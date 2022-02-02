Advertisement

Ambulance carrying patient crashes in Ruston, 1 dead, 1 seriously burned

Police lights
Police lights(WDBJ)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - One man is dead and a Monroe resident is fighting to recover from extensive burns after their Jeep was hit by an ambulance in the early morning hours of Jan. 31.

According to Ruston police, both the ambulance and the Jeep were traveling westbound on Interstate 20 when the ambulance rear-ended the Jeep. The impact caused an explosion that caught both vehicles on fire.

The driver of the Jeep, James Hvamstad, 29, of Honey Island, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene. Joshua Bass, 31, of Monroe, was transported to a Shreveport hospital for treatment for severe burns.

The driver of the ambulance, its technician, and the patient were treated and released from North Louisiana Medical Center.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

