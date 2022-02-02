Advertisement

Alexandria nurse practitioner arrested for human trafficking, narcotics

Mark Damian Declouet, Jr.
Mark Damian Declouet, Jr.(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to RPSO, an Alexandria man has been arrested for human trafficking and narcotics charges.

Back in November 2021, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received complaints in reference to a local medical provider who was allegedly providing narcotics for sexual favors. 

Mark Damian Declouet, Jr., 40, was identified as a suspect in this investigation. He was a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in the Alexandria area.

RADE Agents discovered that Declouet, Jr. would allegedly solicit men with cash to locate and provide females for sexual purposes. 

An arrest warrant was issued for Declouet, Jr. and a search warrant was issued for his residence. He was taken into custody and arrested for distribution of CDS III, possession of CDS II fentanyl, possession of CDS II methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspire to distribute CDS III, criminal conspiracy and human trafficking.

Suboxone films, fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found at his residence.

Declouet Jr. was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and remains in jail at this time. Bond has not been set for several charges.

“Our agents, through their investigation, believe there may be more victims of this suspect out there and we are encouraging them to come forward,” said Sheriff Mark Wood.  “Nothing is more disturbing than someone of authority victimizing someone in need’.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As we reflect back on 2021, Florida Highway Patrol and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the...
Franklin Parish fatal crash kills two Winnsboro women
A nearby resident said he hid in his bathroom when he heard the gunshots.
Deadly shooting in Monroe, neighbor says he heard at least 10 gunshots
Police lights
Ambulance carrying patient crashes in Ruston, 1 dead, 1 seriously burned
Reported shooting near ULM in Monroe
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Monroe near ULM
Don Nance Running for Mayor
Lawsuit filed over candidate’s eligibility to run for West Monroe mayor

Latest News

MGN Graphic
Suspected chronic wasting disease found in northeast Louisiana
(FILE)
Juvenile hit by train while walking to school in Monroe
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast