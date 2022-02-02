Alexandria nurse practitioner arrested for human trafficking, narcotics

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to RPSO, an Alexandria man has been arrested for human trafficking and narcotics charges.

Back in November 2021, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received complaints in reference to a local medical provider who was allegedly providing narcotics for sexual favors.

Mark Damian Declouet, Jr., 40, was identified as a suspect in this investigation. He was a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in the Alexandria area.

RADE Agents discovered that Declouet, Jr. would allegedly solicit men with cash to locate and provide females for sexual purposes.

An arrest warrant was issued for Declouet, Jr. and a search warrant was issued for his residence. He was taken into custody and arrested for distribution of CDS III, possession of CDS II fentanyl, possession of CDS II methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspire to distribute CDS III, criminal conspiracy and human trafficking.

Suboxone films, fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found at his residence.

Declouet Jr. was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and remains in jail at this time. Bond has not been set for several charges.

“Our agents, through their investigation, believe there may be more victims of this suspect out there and we are encouraging them to come forward,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “Nothing is more disturbing than someone of authority victimizing someone in need’.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.