Advertisement

AG Landry asks Legislature to investigate Gov. Edwards in Ronald Greene case

Landry says for now, “I’ll give the Governor the benefit of the doubt.”
By Tyler Englander
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the Louisiana Legislature to open an investigation to determine if Governor John Bel Edwards played a role in covering up Ronald Greene’s death in Lousiana State Police custody.

“I want to see the truth,” Landry told KNOE Political Reporter Tyler Englander. “I want to get down to the bottom of who knew what when and what did they do with that particular information.”

Landry spoke with House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez over the weekend to discuss their role in pursuing the facts.

“What is their constitutional role in these types of matters, and how would they go about conducting some sort of investigation that gets us down to the truth in some sort of open and transparent process.”

Landry says he hasn’t given impeachment any thought but didn’t rule it out if an investigation reveals wrongdoing.

“That gets us to being able to hold people accountable,” explained Landry. “Then what is the cost to those people for being held accountable.”

Landry says time will tell if the Governor acted appropriately.

“I’m willing to give the Governor the benefit of the doubt,” Landry said. “Let him explain to the people of the State of Louisiana and to the Legislature what he did in order to ensure the process is transparent and held people accountable to their actions.”

Landry added the AG’s office has no more information than the public in this case.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darien Johnson
Information sought after Union Parish man found dead in south Arkansas
Reported shooting near ULM in Monroe
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Monroe near ULM
The plant is expected to bring in around 300 local jobs this year for construction and reduce...
Solar plant coming to Morehouse Parish
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes
Gustavo Gene Mendiola, 34, of Maricopa Arizona was arrested Friday after authorities found...
$1 million meth bust leads to arrest

Latest News

As we reflect back on 2021, Florida Highway Patrol and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the...
Franklin Parish fatal crash kills two Winnsboro women
Gov. Edwards calls LSP beating of Ronald Greene ‘racist’ amid calls to resign
- Gov. calls out 'racist' nature of Ronald Greene's Death
AG Landry calls on Legislature to investigate what Gov. Edwards knew and when in Ronald Greene...
AG Landry calls on Legislature to investigate what Gov. Edwards knew and when in Ronald Greene case
Gov. Edwards talks about knowledge of Ronald Greene's death
Gov. Edwards calls nature of Ronald Greene’s death in LSP custody ‘racist’ amid calls to resign