AG Landry asks Legislature to investigate Gov. Edwards in Ronald Greene case

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the Louisiana Legislature to open an investigation to determine if Governor John Bel Edwards played a role in covering up Ronald Greene’s death in Lousiana State Police custody.

“I want to see the truth,” Landry told KNOE Political Reporter Tyler Englander. “I want to get down to the bottom of who knew what when and what did they do with that particular information.”

Landry spoke with House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez over the weekend to discuss their role in pursuing the facts.

“What is their constitutional role in these types of matters, and how would they go about conducting some sort of investigation that gets us down to the truth in some sort of open and transparent process.”

Landry says he hasn’t given impeachment any thought but didn’t rule it out if an investigation reveals wrongdoing.

“That gets us to being able to hold people accountable,” explained Landry. “Then what is the cost to those people for being held accountable.”

Landry says time will tell if the Governor acted appropriately.

“I’m willing to give the Governor the benefit of the doubt,” Landry said. “Let him explain to the people of the State of Louisiana and to the Legislature what he did in order to ensure the process is transparent and held people accountable to their actions.”

Landry added the AG’s office has no more information than the public in this case.

