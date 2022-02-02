Advertisement

29-year-old arrested in connection with Monroe shooting death of teen

A nearby resident said he hid in his bathroom when he heard the gunshots.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with Tuesday’s shooting near the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

According to police, “shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, officers responded to the 4000 block of Spurgeon Drive in reference to several shots being fired in the area. The initial investigation revealed that an argument occured between two small groups of individuals. During the altercation, the parties involved in the incident produced weapons and exchanged gunfire.

“Officers located a 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper chest area. The victim died at the scene as a result of his injury. Another victim was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Detectives obtained witness statements, as well as video of the incident placing 29 year old Eugene Williams at the scene shooting a gun in the direction of the victim. Williams has been arrested for one count of Second Degree Murder. The investigation into this case is ongoing. More arrests are pending.”

