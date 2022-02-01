Zoo Buddy: Some call it a deer-bunny!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re talking about the Patagonian Cavy today! The zookeepers affectionately refer to him as a “deer-bunny” because he looks like a mix of both.

“These guys are actually closely related to the guinea pig, even though it does not look at all like a guinea pig,” says Danny Spinks, Education Curator at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo.

He says they come from Argentina and are also referred to as a mara.

“They are the third-largest rodent next to the capybara and the beaver […] he can jump about six feet in the air and run about 28 miles per hour. He’s pretty sweet. Thankfully, he’s not running around like that for me now, he’s very calm and that’s one of the reasons we love having him in our education department,” explains Spinks.

Their main diet consists of grass and herbs.

“In the wild, they’ll stay around about 29 other pairs of maras or cavies and they have a warren kind of like a rabbit that will be their home and they all equally share in the burden of protecting that home from predators.”

This guy is in the education department at the zoo, meaning you can see him at events, birthday parties, or when zookeepers are taking him on a stroll.

“He basically comes from a zoo in Ohio that we take in during the wintertime and we help that zoo out because they don’t have the proper winterization at their zoo. We take him in so he gets to spend a little time with us until May and then he’ll make the trip back to Ohio,” says Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you can call them at (318) 329-2400 for more information. The boat ride is closed in the wintertime, but the train ride is running!

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.