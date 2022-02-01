Advertisement

Vehicle burglary at local high school basketball game leads to shots fired

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a vehicle burglary and shots fired incident at a local high school basketball game.

According to police, officers responded to Carroll High School in reference to a vehicle burglary shortly after 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2022.

MPD’s initial investigation of the matter revealed that two people were walking in the parking lot leaving the Carroll vs. Richwood basketball game when they noticed three suspects burglarizing their vehicle.

Police say an intervention between one victim and one suspect transpired. During the confrontation, one suspect pulled out a firearm and began shooting at the victims. Police stated the suspect shot at least two times.

MPD’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall says the suspects immediately ran from the area. No injuries have been reported. The investigation into this case is ongoing, says Monroe police.

The public has been asked to contact MPD at 318-329-2600 or head over to Crime Stoppers of North Delta’s Facebook page and select the “CONTACT US/Submit a Tip” tab or call (318) 388-CASH (2274) if anyone has information on this case.

