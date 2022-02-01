Solar plant coming to Morehouse Parish

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A solar plant is coming to Morehouse Parish and it will be North Louisiana’s first. Commissioner Foster Campbell said this is a huge step in the right direction for Louisiana. He said this will lower energy bills and it won’t harm the environment.

“North Louisiana is left out a lot of times, but this is one of the most progressive things that’s happening in this state and we’re getting it in Morehouse Parish, which I’m glad to be able to do,” said Campbell.

Commissioner Campbell said the solar plant will be located on a little over 1,000 acres of land, four miles north of Mer Rouge. Bayou Galion Solar Project will build the plant. Campbell said five companies came together to create a replacement for their next power-supply contract.

“They were shopping for electricity. They had been getting it from CLECO, but now it’s going to be considerably cheaper, and I’m tickled to death with it,” said Campbell.

Campbell said he expects this to make electricity bills 15 to 20 percent cheaper starting in 2025 if you get your energy from Claiborne Electric, Washington/St. Tammany Electric, South Louisiana Electric, or Northeast Louisiana Power.

Jeff Churchwell at Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative said it’s great news. He said this switch will help over 130,000 customers save money on their bills.

“Solar is so cheap, you know, relatively speaking, you’re talking about very very cost-effective energy that is also good for the environment,” said Churchwell.

Campbell said it’s about time for Louisiana to hop on that bandwagon.

“Lord knows we need clean energy in Louisiana. We’ve had enough bad oil fields this, that, and the other, coastal erosion, we’ve had our share of that. This is clean,” said Campbell.

The plant is expected to bring in around 300 local jobs this year for construction.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.