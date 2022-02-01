Advertisement

NELA State Senator previews redistricting session

Sen. Jay Morris says he isn’t in favor of a second majority-minority district because it could cost U.S Rep. Julia Letlow her seat in Congress.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Lousiana Legislature is set to meet on Feb. 1 to debate legislative districts. The redrawing is required every ten years.

The State Senate and House of Representatives will convene at 5 p.m. to discuss how to configure U.S. Congressional, State Legislature, Board of Secondary and Elementary Education, Supreme Court, and Public Service Commission districts.

“There’s going to have to be some rearranging,” State Senator Jay Morris (R-35) told KNOE. “There is no question about it.”

Top of mind for many, including Governor John Bel Edwards, is creating a second majority-minority district in Congress. Currently, one of six districts is majority-minority despite African-Americans making up 33% of Louisiana’s population.

“I don’t want to see that because that would probably dilute and eliminate the seat for Julia Letlow,” explained Senator Morris, who represents parts of Ouachita, Lincoln, Jackson, Grant, and Rapides Parishes.

Another reason Morris says he isn’t on board is that he believes it would eliminate one of north Louisiana’s two Congressional seats.

“Northwest Louisiana and northeast Louisiana have different economies,” explained Morris. “We have a different, slightly different culture, and I think it’s important for us to maintain those differences.”

As a result of a population decrease, Morris concedes that it’s likely northeast Louisiana will lose some representation in the State Legislature.

“It is something we’re concerned about,” Morris explained. “It is a trend all across the nation that rural areas are losing people. It’s not just Louisiana.”

Governor Edwards does have veto power over any proposed maps. The State Senate has a veto-proof majority, but the House does not, meaning any maps would have to garner the support of at least a few Democrats to get passed.

As of Jan. 31, no proposed maps have been filed.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darien Johnson
Information sought after Union Parish man found dead in south Arkansas
EBRSO arrested Huang Weng , Johnny Wang, and Ting Song for charges related to a massage parlor...
Deputies bust massage parlor prostitution ring in Baton Rouge
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Tanaya Briggs, 16, of Caldwell Parish
Caldwell Parish teen missing since Jan. 28, 2022
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes

Latest News

The Fish House is a seafood favorite in Sterlington, find out why people are hooked.
Feed Your Soul: The Fish House
NELA State Senator previews redistricting session
NELA State Senator previews redistricting session
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Lawmakers call for transparency around Gov. Edwards and Ronald Greene
The plant is expected to bring in around 300 local jobs this year for construction and reduce...
Solar plant coming to Morehouse Parish