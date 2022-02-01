NELA State Senator previews redistricting session

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Lousiana Legislature is set to meet on Feb. 1 to debate legislative districts. The redrawing is required every ten years.

The State Senate and House of Representatives will convene at 5 p.m. to discuss how to configure U.S. Congressional, State Legislature, Board of Secondary and Elementary Education, Supreme Court, and Public Service Commission districts.

“There’s going to have to be some rearranging,” State Senator Jay Morris (R-35) told KNOE. “There is no question about it.”

Top of mind for many, including Governor John Bel Edwards, is creating a second majority-minority district in Congress. Currently, one of six districts is majority-minority despite African-Americans making up 33% of Louisiana’s population.

“I don’t want to see that because that would probably dilute and eliminate the seat for Julia Letlow,” explained Senator Morris, who represents parts of Ouachita, Lincoln, Jackson, Grant, and Rapides Parishes.

Another reason Morris says he isn’t on board is that he believes it would eliminate one of north Louisiana’s two Congressional seats.

“Northwest Louisiana and northeast Louisiana have different economies,” explained Morris. “We have a different, slightly different culture, and I think it’s important for us to maintain those differences.”

As a result of a population decrease, Morris concedes that it’s likely northeast Louisiana will lose some representation in the State Legislature.

“It is something we’re concerned about,” Morris explained. “It is a trend all across the nation that rural areas are losing people. It’s not just Louisiana.”

Governor Edwards does have veto power over any proposed maps. The State Senate has a veto-proof majority, but the House does not, meaning any maps would have to garner the support of at least a few Democrats to get passed.

As of Jan. 31, no proposed maps have been filed.

