MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting near the University of Louisiana at Monroe Tuesday afternoon.

According to ULM police, “The Monroe Police Department has responded to a report of gunshots fired off-campus near the 4000 block of Spurgeon Drive. ULM students and employees are advised to stay away from the area.”

