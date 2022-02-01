Lawsuit filed over candidate’s eligibility to run for West Monroe mayor

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new lawsuit alleges businessman Don Nance is ineligible to run for mayor of West Monroe. Nance, the owner of the Cigar Experience Cigar Lounge officially qualified as a candidate last week.

The debate is over where Nance calls home. He says he lives at 2510 North 10th Street, inside city limits. The lawsuit claims he lives at 103 Love Street, outside of city limits, which would bar him from seeking office.

The lawsuit filed by a West Monroe resident claims Nance doesn’t satisfy West Monroe law which states a person must be a resident of West Monroe for at least one year. It cites the fact that Nance claims a homestead exemption at a house outside West Monroe. Nance says he owns several properties and moved inside city limits over a year ago.

“Accurately, in October 2020, I had the utilities turned on and moved in the house,” Nance said.

“I am tough competition for Staci Mitchell, and the prospect of my being eliminated from the race would guarantee her four more years in office,” Nance also said.

The lawsuit also points out Nance didn’t move his voter registration to his new address until July of 2021. He says he wasn’t considering running for mayor, and that’s why he didn’t change it.

