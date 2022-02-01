Advertisement

Hormel unveils ‘chili cheese keg’ with more than 1,000 servings of dip

Fans can enter for a chance to win Hormel's "chili cheese keg."
Fans can enter for a chance to win Hormel's "chili cheese keg."(Hormel Foods Corporation, hormelchilicheesekeg.com via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Your Super Bowl party might need two kegs this year – one full of beer and one full of chili cheese dip!

Hormel unveiled its “chili cheese keg” on Tuesday, and fans have a chance to win it.

The company says it is a fully-functioning half-barrel keg that can hold up to 15 gallons of dip – enough for more than 1,000 servings.

It features a tap handle shaped like a chili can, a pump to pour out the cheese and an adjustable internal heating element to keep the dip from getting cold. It is also refillable.

Hormel has set up a sweepstakes page here where you can enter to win the keg now through Feb. 6.

Hormel says it will deliver the keg to the winner’s home on Super Bowl Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darien Johnson
Information sought after Union Parish man found dead in south Arkansas
The plant is expected to bring in around 300 local jobs this year for construction and reduce...
Solar plant coming to Morehouse Parish
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes
Gustavo Gene Mendiola, 34, of Maricopa Arizona was arrested Friday after authorities found...
$1 million meth bust leads to arrest
EBRSO arrested Huang Weng , Johnny Wang, and Ting Song for charges related to a massage parlor...
Deputies bust massage parlor prostitution ring in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., arrives for the vote to temporarily fund the government, at the...
Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to make ‘full recovery’
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to the media, July 21, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La....
LIVE: Gov. Edwards speaks after pressure mounts in Ronald Greene investigation
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Putin accuses US, allies of ignoring Russian security needs
LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on death of Ronald Greene
An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.
Suspect arrested amid active shooter report at Virginia college