Weather Academy: Snow Experiment

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Last week we learned all about snowfall forecasting. We typically don’t see a lot of snow here in the ArkLaMiss. And when it does snow, it usually doesn’t stick long enough to have much fun with it. That’s why we decided that we will be making our very own snow this week and having a snowball fight.

What you’ll need:

Two pounds of baking soda

One can of shaving cream

Bowl

Spoon

Steps:

Pour the baking soda into a bowl Gradually add in the shaving cream, knead everything together, and then add in more shaving cream until it is the consistency of snow Your snow should be light and fluffy and stick together

The foam state of the shaving cream is changed by the baking soda, which changes the liquid foam colloid to a solid. Adding the baking soda causes an endothermic reaction, which is why the new mixture might feel slightly cold to the touch. Endothermic means heat is absorbed inside, leaving the outside feeling colder. When the baking soda and shaving cream are mixed together, they set off a reaction that absorbs energy (as heat) from the air around it to make the liquid in the shaving cream evaporate. As the liquid in the foam disappears, the foam turns to a solid.

This is a super easy and fun experiment. Share your photos and videos with us if you try it at home! And make sure you tune in next week as we kick off a new tropic, severe weather.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.