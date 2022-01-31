Many candidates running unopposed in upcoming NELA elections

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Many candidates are running unopposed in the upcoming 2022 municipal elections in northeast Louisiana.

This includes Hubert Rollinson Jr., who is running for mayor of Oak Grove, and Johnny Carpenter, who is running for chief of police in Winnfield.

In effect, this means those candidates have won those seats without a vote. The deadline to enter these races was last Friday.

The following list of candidates are unopposed:

Franklin Parish

Councilman District 2, City of Winnsboro Golden Keith Berry (D)

Councilman District 3, City of Winnsboro Eddie Joe Dunn (D)

Councilman District 4, City of Winnsboro Jerry Johnson (R)

Councilman District 5, City of Winnsboro Rex McCarthy (D)



Richland Parish

Member of School Board District 7 Scott McKay (R)



West Carrol Parish

Coroner Lewis Carter (R)

Mayor of Oak Grove Hubert Rollinson Jr. (D)



Winn Parish

Member of School Board District 1 Lacey McManus (N)

Chief of Police City of Winnfield Johnny Carpenter (N)



