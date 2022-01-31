Advertisement

Many candidates running unopposed in upcoming NELA elections

Residents all over Louisiana showed up at the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3 to cast their vote.
Residents all over Louisiana showed up at the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3 to cast their vote.(WAFB)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Many candidates are running unopposed in the upcoming 2022 municipal elections in northeast Louisiana.

This includes Hubert Rollinson Jr., who is running for mayor of Oak Grove, and Johnny Carpenter, who is running for chief of police in Winnfield.

In effect, this means those candidates have won those seats without a vote. The deadline to enter these races was last Friday.

The following list of candidates are unopposed:

Franklin Parish

  • Councilman District 2, City of Winnsboro
    • Golden Keith Berry (D)
  • Councilman District 3, City of Winnsboro
    • Eddie Joe Dunn (D)
  • Councilman District 4, City of Winnsboro
    • Jerry Johnson (R)
  • Councilman District 5, City of Winnsboro
    • Rex McCarthy (D)

Richland Parish

  • Member of School Board District 7
    • Scott McKay (R)

West Carrol Parish

  • Coroner
    • Lewis Carter (R)
  • Mayor of Oak Grove
    • Hubert Rollinson Jr. (D)

Winn Parish

  • Member of School Board District 1
    • Lacey McManus (N)
  • Chief of Police City of Winnfield
    • Johnny Carpenter (N)

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EBRSO arrested Huang Weng , Johnny Wang, and Ting Song for charges related to a massage parlor...
Deputies bust massage parlor prostitution ring in Baton Rouge
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Tanaya Briggs, 16, of Caldwell Parish
Caldwell Parish teen missing since Jan. 28, 2022
This is NELA Music Trail’s Inaugural Marker
A Marker Honors Musical Legend Fred Carter Jr.
The goal is to decrease crashes and traffic congestion
A $4M roundabout is under construction in Rayville

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera...
La. GOP leader weighs action over gov’s ‘gross misconduct’
Darien Johnson
Information sought after Union Parish man found dead in south Arkansas
U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s campaign on Monday said he raised more than $1.1 million in the final...
Arkansas Sen. Boozman raises $1.1 million for reelection bid