Man accused of knocking Ochsner nurse unconscious in Gretna hospital sought by JPSO

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man accused of attacking an Ochsner Health nurse and knocking her unconscious inside a West Bank hospital last week is being sought by Jefferson Parish authorities.

The nurse was attacked Jan. 27 around 11 p.m. inside the Ochsner Medical Center West Bank Campus in Gretna, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators are asking the public’s help to identify the man they say is responsible.

According to the JPSO, the man was visiting a patient at the hospital. Deputies were called after the nurse was injured and knocked unconscious, but the suspect fled the scene before they arrived. The motive for the attack was not known, the JPSO said.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the JPSO’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

