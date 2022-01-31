Luke Bryan coming to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Luke Bryan was “raised up right,” and this October he plans to raise the roof in Arkansas.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday morning that the country music singer/songwriter is bringing his Raised Up Right Tour to North Little Rock on Oct. 8.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $49.75 to $149.75, plus applicable service charges. There is a 6-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office or at Ticketmaster.

