Information sought after Union Parish man found dead in south Arkansas

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Union Parish say they are looking for information that could lead them to the person responsible for the death of a Union Parish man late last year.

According to Crime Stoppers of Union Parish, Darien Johnson was reported missing to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office by family members.

On December 11, 2021, Johnson was found deceased in southern Union County, Arkansas near Huttig. Authorities say Johnson was found to be the victim of a homicide.

They ask if you have any information on this incident, contact Crime Stoppers of Union Parish at (318)368-9679 or UPSO at (318)368-3124.

