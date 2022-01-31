Advertisement

Information sought after Union Parish man found dead in south Arkansas

Darien Johnson
Darien Johnson(Source: Union Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Union Parish say they are looking for information that could lead them to the person responsible for the death of a Union Parish man late last year.

According to Crime Stoppers of Union Parish, Darien Johnson was reported missing to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office by family members.

On December 11, 2021, Johnson was found deceased in southern Union County, Arkansas near Huttig. Authorities say Johnson was found to be the victim of a homicide.

They ask if you have any information on this incident, contact Crime Stoppers of Union Parish at (318)368-9679 or UPSO at (318)368-3124.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EBRSO arrested Huang Weng , Johnny Wang, and Ting Song for charges related to a massage parlor...
Deputies bust massage parlor prostitution ring in Baton Rouge
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Tanaya Briggs, 16, of Caldwell Parish
Caldwell Parish teen missing since Jan. 28, 2022
This is NELA Music Trail’s Inaugural Marker
A Marker Honors Musical Legend Fred Carter Jr.
The goal is to decrease crashes and traffic congestion
A $4M roundabout is under construction in Rayville

Latest News

The Tigers’ 7-game win streak earned them the title of Little Caesar’s Team of the Week.
Neville Boys soccer eats up Team of the Week honors
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast
The goal is to decrease crashes and traffic congestion
A $4M roundabout is under construction in Rayville
The goal is to decrease crashes and traffic congestion
A $4M roundabout is under construction in Rayville