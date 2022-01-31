Advertisement

Here’s why you may want to consider carryout the next time you order Domino’s

Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to...
Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to choose carryout.(Domino's Pizza)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to choose carryout.

The pizza chain said it will “tip” customers $3 if they choose carryout on online orders.

The so-called tip will appear as a credit that can be used on a future online carryout order with Domino’s.

The new policy started Monday and will continue through May 22.

Domino’s said it’s facing a shortage of workers ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, which is one of the company’s biggest pizza sales days.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EBRSO arrested Huang Weng , Johnny Wang, and Ting Song for charges related to a massage parlor...
Deputies bust massage parlor prostitution ring in Baton Rouge
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Tanaya Briggs, 16, of Caldwell Parish
Caldwell Parish teen missing since Jan. 28, 2022
This is NELA Music Trail’s Inaugural Marker
A Marker Honors Musical Legend Fred Carter Jr.
The goal is to decrease crashes and traffic congestion
A $4M roundabout is under construction in Rayville

Latest News

Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden administration guidebook aims to help communities tap infrastructure funds
Darien Johnson
Information sought after Union Parish man found dead in south Arkansas
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case
Could failing to act on the Build Back Better Act cost lawmakers votes?
Could failing to act on the Build Back Better Act cost lawmakers votes?