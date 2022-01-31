Advertisement

Feed Your Soul: The Fish House Restaurant

8823 US-165 Monroe 71203
The blackened catfish is a hidden gem in The Fish House's menu.
The blackened catfish is a hidden gem in The Fish House's menu.(KNOE)
By Charles Burkett
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Whether it’s blackened, fried, or grilled, people in Louisiana love their seafood. The Fish House in Sterlington has been a favorite of customers for years. With down-home seafood and other dishes, the place hasn’t changed much over the years.

Recently, Devin Martin took ownership of the restaurant with a business partner, but he is not a stranger. “I’ve been here at the fish house for about eight years now. Started as a busboy moved to a waiter past that,” said Martin.

The place feels like home to him, and the staff there makes sure everyone has the same feeling when they walk through the door. “This place is home to a lot of people, not just our staff, but a lot of customers also. We like to think of this place as everybody’s kitchen away from home,” said Martin.

David and Shirley Hardin came in eight months ago from Arkansas and said they loved it. “We found this about the first month we were here working. And since then, we’re here three, four times a week. It is our absolute favorite restaurant,” said Hardin.

The couple has made this a regular stop for dinner since they came. David has tried most items from the menu here and loves the burgers, but his wife favors the catfish.

One customer, Brad Blackmon, has been here since day one and says he loves the blackened catfish sandwich.

I decided to try out the blackened catfish, fried green beans, and one hidden item that both Hardin and Blackmon mentioned, fried frog legs. The blackened fish was just right, with an outstanding balance of spice and flaky texture, plus I could tell the fried green beans were fresh. The frog legs were amazing, it had been over thirty years since I had any, and the taste brought me back to the first bite when I was young.

Though I did have one complaint, I didn’t get there sooner.

Both Martin and his business partner made sure that its reputation stayed intact when he took over the restaurant in August. “I knew what I had in front of me. And but I was ready for it. I was very excited to be able to have the opportunity to carry on Brad and Cherri’s legacy,” said Martin.

The owners and staff ensure that the food and the atmosphere will feed your soul.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EBRSO arrested Huang Weng , Johnny Wang, and Ting Song for charges related to a massage parlor...
Deputies bust massage parlor prostitution ring in Baton Rouge
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Tanaya Briggs, 16, of Caldwell Parish
Caldwell Parish teen missing since Jan. 28, 2022
Darien Johnson
Information sought after Union Parish man found dead in south Arkansas
This is NELA Music Trail’s Inaugural Marker
A Marker Honors Musical Legend Fred Carter Jr.

Latest News

Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Several more Heartland cities and towns are under burn bans.
Burn ban for Union County, AR | Ouachita Parish warns of grass fires
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Governor’s office issues first response to AP article on text about Ronald Greene incident; other reactions released
Buy the Book