Feed Your Soul: The Fish House Restaurant

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Whether it’s blackened, fried, or grilled, people in Louisiana love their seafood. The Fish House in Sterlington has been a favorite of customers for years. With down-home seafood and other dishes, the place hasn’t changed much over the years.

Recently, Devin Martin took ownership of the restaurant with a business partner, but he is not a stranger. “I’ve been here at the fish house for about eight years now. Started as a busboy moved to a waiter past that,” said Martin.

The place feels like home to him, and the staff there makes sure everyone has the same feeling when they walk through the door. “This place is home to a lot of people, not just our staff, but a lot of customers also. We like to think of this place as everybody’s kitchen away from home,” said Martin.

David and Shirley Hardin came in eight months ago from Arkansas and said they loved it. “We found this about the first month we were here working. And since then, we’re here three, four times a week. It is our absolute favorite restaurant,” said Hardin.

The couple has made this a regular stop for dinner since they came. David has tried most items from the menu here and loves the burgers, but his wife favors the catfish.

One customer, Brad Blackmon, has been here since day one and says he loves the blackened catfish sandwich.

I decided to try out the blackened catfish, fried green beans, and one hidden item that both Hardin and Blackmon mentioned, fried frog legs. The blackened fish was just right, with an outstanding balance of spice and flaky texture, plus I could tell the fried green beans were fresh. The frog legs were amazing, it had been over thirty years since I had any, and the taste brought me back to the first bite when I was young.

Though I did have one complaint, I didn’t get there sooner.

Both Martin and his business partner made sure that its reputation stayed intact when he took over the restaurant in August. “I knew what I had in front of me. And but I was ready for it. I was very excited to be able to have the opportunity to carry on Brad and Cherri’s legacy,” said Martin.

The owners and staff ensure that the food and the atmosphere will feed your soul.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.