Burrow, Shelvin recreate iconic picture after AFC Championship victory
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Bengals are going to the Super Bowl, led by the adopted son of the south Joe Burrow.
Burrow will be joined in his second championship game in as many years by fellow LSU Tigers Ja’marr Chase and Tyler Shelvin.
Ten Tigers in total will play for the biggest prize in the NFL.
After Burrow led the Bayou Bengals to a win over rival Alabama, Shelvin hoisted the would-be Heisman onto his shoulders.
Following the overtime win against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, the two recreated their iconic picture.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.