Burn ban for Union County, AR | Ouachita Parish warns of grass fires

Several more Heartland cities and towns are under burn bans.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are taking steps to mitigate the threat of fires in the ArkLaMiss.

In south Arkansas, a burn ban has been issued for Union County. Authorities say it’s just too dry to risk any open-air burning right now. The burn ban went into effect on Jan. 31, 2022, and will continue until further notice.

A burn ban is in effect for Union County, AR until further notice.

Posted by Union County Sheriff's Department on Monday, January 31, 2022

Meanwhile, in northeast Louisiana, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department says they’ve experienced many grass fires recently.

“In Ouachita Parish, we are experiencing a high number of grass fires. The dry grass and winds can become a significant hazard. Please, practice fire safe habits while you prepare for spring. Cut the grass instead of burning it, and you should never leave any fire unattended. Remember, if you choose to conduct burning and fire spreads to another property, you may be held liable for any occurring damages.”

In Ouachita Parish, we are experiencing a high number of grass fires. The dry grass and winds can become a significant...

Posted by Ouachita Parish Fire Department on Monday, January 31, 2022

