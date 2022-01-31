Advertisement

Arkansas Sen. Boozman raises $1.1 million for reelection bid

U.S. Sen. John Boozman's campaign on Monday said he raised more than $1.1 million in the final...
U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s campaign on Monday said he raised more than $1.1 million in the final months of last year as the Republican prepares to fend off challenges in Arkansas’ primary election.((Source: Gray TV))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s campaign on Monday said he raised more than $1.1 million in the final months of last year as the Republican prepares to fend off challenges in Arkansas’ primary election.

The two-term senator reported having $3.5 million on hand for his reelection bid and spending more than $401,000 in the final three months of last year.

“I look forward to 2022 and earning the support of Arkansans once again to deliver proven conservative results,” Boozman said in a statement released by his campaign.

Boozman was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and won reelection in 2016. He faces challenges from fellow Republicans in May’s primary, including former NFL player Jake Bequette and Hot Springs gun range owner Jan Morgan. Heath Loftis, a Stuttgart pastor, is also challenging Boozman in the primary.

Natalie James and Dan Whitfield are running for the Democratic nomination for the Senate seat.

Boozman’s running with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who easily won the state in his failed presidential reelection bid, and the state’s top GOP figures including former White House press secretary and gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders.

