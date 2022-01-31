Advertisement

A $4M roundabout is under construction in Rayville

The goal is to decrease crashes and traffic congestion
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Crews are building a 4-million dollar roundabout in Rayville and state officials say the project is to help reduce crashes and decrease traffic congestion. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Spokesperson Erin Buchanan says Rayville qualified for the roundabout under its safety assessment program.

“This project is a little over a 4-million dollar project. Roundabouts and various construction could be 1-million up to 5-million depending on what all is involved. If you’re having to redo a drainage system, that’s pretty intensive that’s also a part of the cost as well,” she said.

Buchanan says despite some pushback from residents, it can solve major problems.

“So the beauty of a roundabout is that you’re not having traffic come to a full stop for the most part. You’re yielding to traffic that’s already there and you have a continuous flow of traffic and you are at a lower speed,” she said.

This could be a bonus and it can be beautiful, too.

“They can be aesthetically pleasing. In the center part of the roundabout, if it’s landscaped, there are beautification measures that can be taken place with those as well. They can become a beautiful asset to a community. They do have the potential for aesthetic improvements to an area,” she said.

Officials say the roundabout is on schedule to be completed by the end of the year.

Here are a few upcoming projects for Richland Parish:

  • LA 135 from LA 15 to Antioch Road: Asphalt overlay with repairs to the roadway base.
  • Boeuf River Bridge near Buckner: Bridge replacement.
  • LA 15 from US 425 to Ouachita Parish line: Surface treatment to repair asphalt driving surface.
  • LA 132 bridges near Mangham: Replacement of five bridges on LA 132.
  • Boeuf River Bridge near Hebert: Bridge replacement.

The projects are pending and officials have not determined the construction dates.

