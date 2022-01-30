A Marker Honors Musical Legend Fred Carter Jr.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Musical Legend Fred Carter Junior was honored today in Winnsboro and officials held a marker unveiling ceremony to remember his legacy. The marker unveiling brought up several emotions for Carter’s family as they remembered their loved one. His daughter, American Country Music Singer Deana Carter says her father would be grateful.

“Seeing this marker honoring him, and to see himself as a part of history here, he would be so humbled. I miss his sense of humor, he would always make things better,” she said.

Several family and friends came to Winnsboro Gazebo to see the unveiling of Carter’s marker. Deana says her father helped some notable names accomplish their dreams.

“He helped artists that were coming up, like Tim McGrath, and John Anderson. People that ended up in country music doing really well,” she said.

Northeast Louisiana Music Trail Director Doyle Jeter says this is the first marker they have placed throughout the community but a lot more are coming soon. He says it’s time to honor the Northeast Louisiana Musicians who have left a legacy.

“We always want to give something back to the musicians. Without the musicians, we would not be anywhere. This has been a labor of love for many, many, years and we were finally able to do it through people helping fund the sign,” he said.

Fred Carter Jr’s nephew says his uncle’s legacy will live on.

“We just feel he’s a great music legend in this area and we’re so proud that the town and the community recognized him today,” said Dr. Jimmy Coughoran, Fred Carter Jr’s Nephew.

Jeter says he wants artists to know they are appreciated.

