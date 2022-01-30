Advertisement

Caldwell Parish teen missing since Jan. 28, 2022

Tanaya Briggs, 16, of Caldwell Parish
Tanaya Briggs, 16, of Caldwell Parish(Caldwell Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Caldwell Parish teen has been missing since Friday, according to the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Tanaya Briggs, 16, was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweat pants. In addition, authorities described her as having shoulder-length hair and a nose piercing.

The public has been asked to contact CPSO at 318-649-2345 if anyone has information on Briggs’ whereabouts.

