Bastrop house fire includes 1 dead, says State Fire Marshal

Bastrop house fire located in the 900 block of Collins Avenue.
Bastrop house fire located in the 900 block of Collins Avenue.(Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Deputies of the State Fire Marshal were on the scene of a fire investigation in Bastrop Saturday morning.

According to SFM, the fire investigation resulted in one being dead.

The Louisiana Office of SFM says the Bastrop Fire Department responded to a house fire call just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, located in the 900 block of Collins Avenue.

Authorities say during the investigation, firefighters learned there were two occupants in the home at the time of the fire. One of the occupants escaped and made an attempt to alert the other occupant from outside of the house, says SFM. However, the first occupant didn’t receive a response.

Later on, firefighters located the body of the male victim inside of a bedroom. SFM stated there were no working smoke alarms inside the home.

SFM is expected to release more information on this case as it becomes available.

