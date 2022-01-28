Advertisement

West Monroe PD find pipe with “wires consistent of a potential pipe bomb”

West Monroe police investigate a bomb threat at a local restaurant.
By Matthew Segura and LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST
UPDATE 2:17 p.m. - C.J. Beck with West Monroe PD says a contractor came to inspect the building. He found what looked like a bomb sitting outside the Outback Steak House building. The managers notified the police. He says once police were on the scene they also said it looked like a bomb.

Currently, the Monroe Bomb Squad Unit is investigating the black bag to confirm whether it’s a bomb.

The community is asked to stay away from this area for the time being.

Outback Steakhouse, Cracker Barrel, and Chili’s are closed until the investigation is complete.

UPDATE 2:00 p.m. - West Monroe PD has released the following update:

“WMPD received a call shortly after noon about a potential pipe bomb that was found by a contractor near Outback. WMPD’s initial investigation found that the pipe did have wires consistent of a potential pipe bomb.

“Monroe Police Department’s Bomb Squad has arrived and West Monroe fire and Acadian ambulance are also on scene.”

BREAKING NEWS - 1:15 p.m.

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe police are investigating a bomb threat at a local restaurant.

KNOE spoke with a WMPD spokesperson just before 1:15 p.m. According to police, it’s at Outback Steakhouse near Interstate 20. It’s unclear if that means inside or outside, in the vicinity. There is a police presence in the surrounding areas as well.

This puts the scene in the middle of a busy area of West Monroe just after lunchtime.

No other details are available at this time, but KNOE has a reporter on the scene and will bring you more information soon.

Check back for updates as soon as we get them.

