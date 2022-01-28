Advertisement

Man crashes into Taylor Swift’s NY building, police say

FILE PHOTO: A man was arrested Thursday after he crashed into Taylor Swift's NYC apartment...
FILE PHOTO: A man was arrested Thursday after he crashed into Taylor Swift's NYC apartment building and attempted to enter.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A Virginia man has been arrested for drunkenly crashing a car into Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment building and trying to gain entry, police said.

Morgan Mank, 31, was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday after driving the wrong way on Franklin Street in the Tribeca neighborhood, where Swift owns a townhouse and several apartments in an adjacent building, a police spokesperson said.

Police said Mank crashed into one of the buildings and tried unsuccessfully to gain entry. The spokesperson could not confirm reports that Mank told officers he wouldn’t leave until he met with Swift.

Mank was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and later arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment. A phone number listed for Mank in Ashburn, Virginia, was disconnected.

Swift, a multiple Grammy winner with a fervent fan base, has been plagued by stalkers at her Tribeca home as well as homes she owns in California and Rhode Island.

A request for comment was sent to a representative for the singer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Ferriday Police Dept. deactivated until further notice, sheriff’s office says
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Lyndsi Sullivan passed away in November of 2021 but blood donations gave her extra time with...
West Monroe woman loses daughter, speaks about the importance of blood donation
Apperley has also been offered a total of 1.5 million dollars in scholarships from various...
Wossman High School student of the year, accepted into 37 colleges
Linda Mays Logan
Mer Rouge woman accused of cruelty to a juvenile

Latest News

Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.
Tesla’s Cybertruck delayed until 2023
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Judge to hear Rittenhouse request for gun used in shootings
Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s...
Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Governor kept mum amid conflicting accounts of deadly arrest