Louisiana Delta Community College unveils two ‘Anatomage’ tables

The 3-D visualization table will allow students to learn using illustrated features based on real human cadavers.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Winnsboro, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Delta Community College unveiled two new “Anatomage” tables on January 27.

The school says the three-dimensional visualization tables will change how they teach the next generation of healthcare professionals.

“They’ll see that Louisiana Delta Community College has the cutting edge technology,” explained LDCC Chancellor Dr. Randy Esters. “They have the same technology that is in the medical schools.”

The tables, which cost over $80,00 each, will be located at LDCC’s campuses in Monroe and Winnsboro.

“It is a composite of real cadavers that they digitized and put on basically a giant table,” said Esters.

Dr. Debra Jackson teaches Anatomy and Physiology at LDCC’s Winnsboro campus.

“It’s one thing to read about it,” Jackson told KNOE. “It is another thing to see the disease state on the body.”

Jackson says the table gives students a chance to look at actual 3-D cells, organs, and bones.

“They can do dissections on this machine, whereas with my Jim Bone man behind me, they cannot do any dissections,” said Dr. Jackson.

In the past, Jackson says she has been forced to teach using models. Now, students will get a glimpse at actual human features from bodies donated to science.

“I would need a plastic model to show them bone histology whereas I can show them a real-life cadaver bone histology on the machine,” Dr. Jackson explained.

With Northeast Louisiana experiencing a healthcare worker shortage, Dr. Esters says the machine will help with attracting younger people to the field.

“It appeals to the next generation because it’s digitized,” explained Dr. Esters. “We know the next generation enjoys digital intake of the way that they learn.”

