Advertisement

Governor kept mum amid conflicting accounts of deadly arrest

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Text messages obtained by The Associated Press show Louisiana’s governor was informed within hours of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene that troopers engaged in “a violent, lengthy struggle” that ended with the Black motorist’s death.

Yet Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards remained publicly quiet as police clung to a much different story: that Greene died from a crash following a high-speed chase. What the governor knew and when have become questions in the federal investigation of Greene’s death.

The governor’s spokesperson says he’s not under investigation and that he’s been tight-lipped to avoid impeding the probe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Ferriday Police Dept. deactivated until further notice, sheriff’s office says
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Lyndsi Sullivan passed away in November of 2021 but blood donations gave her extra time with...
West Monroe woman loses daughter, speaks about the importance of blood donation
Apperley has also been offered a total of 1.5 million dollars in scholarships from various...
Wossman High School student of the year, accepted into 37 colleges
Linda Mays Logan
Mer Rouge woman accused of cruelty to a juvenile

Latest News

KNOE Friday Morning Forecast
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast
The Bulldogs storm past Rice after falling to UAB.
Louisiana Tech Basketball bounces back to win over Rice
The Bulldogs stormed past Rice after falling to UAB.
Louisiana Tech Basketball bounces back to win over Rice
LDCC 'Anatomage' Table
Louisiana Delta Community College unveils two ‘Anatomage’ tables