Ferriday shuts down after leaders fail to pass the budget

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Ferriday has been shut down and it has left more than a dozen town hall workers without jobs. This comes after the town’s budget did not pass during Wednesday night’s town hall meeting.

Mayor Rydell Turner says police officers, firemen, sewer, and water workers can not get paid during this shutdown. If any work is done, it’s completely voluntary until an operating budget is passed. It’s affecting a total of 18 town workers.

It also means parish emergency services will have to fill in.

“So we called the sheriff’s department he’s going to take care of all the calls, and things of that nature. The District Fire Department is going to take care of any calls if a fire or something happens, but some of our workers are willing to volunteer to work in case something happens. So everybody is on standby, so it’s no need to panic about the town because all those areas are covered,” said Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner.

The mayor says this all started because the alderman couldn’t agree on the budget. Mayor Turner says he proposed police officers a raise and wanted to use the COVID Relief Funds to give employees who worked during the pandemic a one-time bonus for serving during that dangerous time, but some aldermen believed all employees should get the bonus.

“The internal final rule about the COVID money, the attorney general gave his opinion that towns could use that money to pay their employees retro pay, and back pay. The board said if they can’t pay one person, they didn’t want to pay any employee,” said Mayor Turner.

He says he apologizes to the community for this inconvenience. We spoke with the Town of Ferriday alderman Elijah Banks who says some board members don’t have the knowledge to move the town forward.

“This town is a good town but it lacks one thing. We got five board members who don’t know what a legislative board is all about. It’s too much personal stuff going on and they don’t want to have any leadership and they don’t support the mayor on the issues and we all have to work together,” he said.

The mayor says the town is out of compliance with state regulations until they have an operating budget and he’s calling an emergency meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. Mayor Turner, says he hopes at that time they can come to an agreement that will get the town back up and running.

