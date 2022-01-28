Crash claims life of West Monroe woman

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F says they’re investigating their first fatal crash of 2022.

That crash has claimed the life of a West Monroe woman. She was identified as Kelly Lewis, 45.

According to state police, it happened on Friday, January 28, 2022, just before 7:00 a.m., and involved two vehicles. They say it happened on Louisiana Highway 840-1, better known as Smith Street in Ouachita Parish.

They described the incident in a news release saying their initial investigation revealed a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz was traveling west on LA Hwy 840-1. At the same time, a 2015 Nissan Rogue, driven by Lewis was traveling east on LA Hwy 840-1. For reasons still under investigation, the Cruz crossed the center line and struck the front of Lewis’ vehicle inside the eastbound lane.

“Lewis, who was not wearing her seat belt, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The driver of the Cruz was also unrestrained, they said, and was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger in the Cruz was wearing their seat belt and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation. This is the first fatality crash Troop F has investigated in 2022.”

