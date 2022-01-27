Advertisement

Oak Grove mayor won’t seek reelection in 2022

FILE PHOTO: Oak Grove Mayor Adam Holland (June 10, 2021)
FILE PHOTO: Oak Grove Mayor Adam Holland (June 10, 2021)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The mayor of Oak Grove says he won’t seek reelection this year.

In a Jan. 27 Facebook post, Adam Holland said, “With today’s polarized political landscape, I have decided that it is in my best interest mentally, physically and professionally to not seek reelection to the office of Mayor of Oak Grove in the 2022 Mayoral Election. Instead I will concentrate developing my private businesses.”

As of early Thursday afternoon, only one candidate has qualified to replace Holland: Democrat Hubert Rollinson Jr.

For a list of qualifying candidates, click here.

You can read his full statement below.

Holland Will Not Seek Re-election as Mayor For the last seven years it has been my honor to serve as the Mayor of Oak...

Posted by Adam Holland on Thursday, January 27, 2022

