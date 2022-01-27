Oak Grove mayor won’t seek reelection in 2022

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The mayor of Oak Grove says he won’t seek reelection this year.

In a Jan. 27 Facebook post, Adam Holland said, “With today’s polarized political landscape, I have decided that it is in my best interest mentally, physically and professionally to not seek reelection to the office of Mayor of Oak Grove in the 2022 Mayoral Election. Instead I will concentrate developing my private businesses.”

As of early Thursday afternoon, only one candidate has qualified to replace Holland: Democrat Hubert Rollinson Jr.

You can read his full statement below.

