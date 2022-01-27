Advertisement

Mer Rouge woman accused of cruelty to a juvenile

Linda Mays Logan
Linda Mays Logan(Source: Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MER ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of cruelty to a juvenile.

According to the arrest record, investigators say they received a video of a woman holding a child down and hitting the child with a plastic water bottle.

They identified the woman as Linda Mays Logan, of Mer Rouge. Upon questioning, investigators say Logan indicated that the incident happened over six months prior and that no law enforcement was called at the time. They say she advised that she hit the child because the child threw cereal in her face.

Investigators noted that Child Protective Services has been contacted numerous times in reference to this family.

Logan was booked on Jan. 19, 2022, on one count of cruelty to a juvenile.

