Advertisement

MDHS offers Water Bill Assistance Program for Mississippi families

Thousands of Mississippians won’t have to worry about providing water to their families
(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services is offering a program to help with water bills.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program has received 13-million dollars in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help income eligible residents.

The program is available for individuals and families who need assistance paying a current bill, have past due water bills, had their service terminated, or received a notice indicating their service will be terminated in the next 60 days.

Households can receive the grants for both drinking water and wastewater services. The money is issued directly to utility providers.

MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson said, “Access to clean drinking water and wastewater services are critical to a family’s daily needs. Many of our vulnerable Mississippians, especially the elderly, disabled, and families with small children, have difficulty paying their water bills. Our hope is to provide tangible help with today’s water bill to provide a lasting hope for tomorrow.”

You can find out more about the program and how to qualify here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Apperley has also been offered a total of 1.5 million dollars in scholarships from various...
Wossman High School student of the year, accepted into 37 colleges
Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend
Bastrop police
Judge rules on the appeal of demoted Bastrop police chief
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say

Latest News

A voting sign in Louisiana.
Jan. 28 last day to qualify for 2022 municipal elections in La.
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
The forms are being mailed by the LWC to the latest address the agency has on file for the...
LWC now mailing 1099-G forms for 2021; also available online
According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Family: Toddler ‘went without oxygen for 20 minutes’ at Louisville childcare center; death investigation underway
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) smiles with head coach Sean Payton after being...
Drew Brees weighs in on Sean Payton leaving the Saints