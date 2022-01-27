MDHS offers Water Bill Assistance Program for Mississippi families

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services is offering a program to help with water bills.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program has received 13-million dollars in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help income eligible residents.

The program is available for individuals and families who need assistance paying a current bill, have past due water bills, had their service terminated, or received a notice indicating their service will be terminated in the next 60 days.

Households can receive the grants for both drinking water and wastewater services. The money is issued directly to utility providers.

MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson said, “Access to clean drinking water and wastewater services are critical to a family’s daily needs. Many of our vulnerable Mississippians, especially the elderly, disabled, and families with small children, have difficulty paying their water bills. Our hope is to provide tangible help with today’s water bill to provide a lasting hope for tomorrow.”

You can find out more about the program and how to qualify here.

