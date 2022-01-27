LWC now mailing 1099-G forms for 2021; also available online

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Thursday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission announced it has begun the process of mailing 350,000 1099-G forms to individuals who were paid unemployment benefits in 2021.

The following is information from the Louisiana Workforce Commission:

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has begun the process of mailing 350 thousand 1099-G forms to individuals who were paid unemployment benefits in 2021. Digital copies of the 1099-G forms are also accessible in the LWC’s secure HiRE website, www.louisianaworks.net.

To access the 2021 1099-G information, individuals should log into HiRE and go to the left navigation options. Go to Services for Individuals > Unemployment Services, and select Form 1099-G Information from the subnavigation options presented. On the row marked 2021, click “View” to open a printable .PDF copy of the 1099- G form.

The 1099-G webpage also provides the opportunity for claimants to consent to receive future 1099-G tax forms electronically instead of by postal mail. In order to receive the electronic 1099-G, users must be able to access their HiRE account online and have the ability to download, view, and print .PDF documents. Claimants may withdraw consent at any time by changing their account preferences.

The forms are being mailed by the LWC to the latest address the agency has on file for the recipients. All 1099-G forms will be mailed by the end of January.

All paid unemployment benefits are considered taxable income by the IRS. Individuals who are required to file a tax return must report the total shown in Box 1 on the 1099-G as income to the IRS.

Anyone who receives a 1099-G for unemployment benefits for which they did not apply is strongly encouraged to report the suspected identity theft via our agency’s online form here.

The LWC offers this additional guidance to individuals who suspect they are victims of identity theft:

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) advises if you received a 1099-G in error and it has not been corrected before you file your federal income tax return, you should NOT report the income. You must attach a statement to your return why you are not reporting the 1099-G income. A copy of the submission confirmation from the LWC’s online fraud reporting form can serve as the written statement. For more information from the IRS on identity theft issues, click here

 Individuals must file a report or complaint with the following agencies and provide copies of these reports to the LWC as part of the agency’s investigation. It is recommended to have these reports in hand before submitting the online fraud form to the LWC: A report filed with your local law enforcement agency. Report the fraud to the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) by completing the NCDF complaint form online , or by calling 866-720-5721.



Those completing the online fraud form must provide an accurate and active email address so the LWC can send full instructions on next steps. If an online fraud reporting form has already been submitted to the LWC regarding the ID theft, there is no need to submit the form again unless a confirmation of the submission is needed for record-keeping and to use as your written statement to the IRS with your income tax return.

It should also be noted that filing a false identity theft report is subject to criminal penalties.

For answers to other frequently asked questions about 1099-G forms, click here.

