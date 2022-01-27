Jan. 28 last day to qualify for 2022 municipal elections in La.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, is the last day to qualify for the 2022 municipal elections in Louisiana.

Those who qualify for a race will run for office.

As of 11 a.m., here is a list of people who have qualified for the hot races in northeast Louisiana.

Franklin Parish:

Mayor City of Winnsboro Armand Swain (D) Andrew J. White (D)

Chief of Police City of Winnsboro Tyrone Coleman (D) Willie “Will” Pierce (D) Billy Joe Williams (D)



Madison Parish:

Mayor City of Tallulah Lynette Ewell (D) Kendrell Robinson (N)

Chief of Police of Tallulah Jimmy R. Guy (D) Walter Kyle (N) Buster McCoy (D)



Ouachita Parish:

Mayor of West Monore Staci Albritton Mitchell (R) Donald “Don” Nance (R)

Alderman At Large City of West Monroe Harry “Lamar” Anderson Jr. (D) Thomas “Thom” Hamilton (R) Willis Manning III (D) Ben Westerburg Jr. (R)

Alderman District 1, City of West Monroe Morgan Lowe Buxton (R)

Alderman District 2, City of West Monroe James Brian (R) Trevor Land (R)

Alderman District 3, City of West Monroe Nora Lee Collins (D) Rodney Welch (D) Annanias Word (I)



Richland Parish:

Mayor Town of Rayville Marcus Hubbard (N) Harry Lewis (D) Cassius Muhammad (I)

Chief of Police Town of Rayville Willie L. Robinson Sr. (D) Markus Turner (D)



Winn Parish:

Mayor City of Winnfield Gerald “Scooter” Hamms (N) Timothy Hudgins (R) George Moss (N)

Chief of Police City of Winnfield Johnny Ray Carpenter (N)



West Carroll Parish:

Mayor of Oak Grove Hubert Rollinson Jr.



Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.