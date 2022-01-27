Advertisement

Jan. 28 last day to qualify for 2022 municipal elections in La.

A voting sign in Louisiana.
A voting sign in Louisiana.(WAFB)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, is the last day to qualify for the 2022 municipal elections in Louisiana.

Those who qualify for a race will run for office.

As of 11 a.m., here is a list of people who have qualified for the hot races in northeast Louisiana.

Franklin Parish:

  • Mayor City of Winnsboro
    • Armand Swain (D)
    • Andrew J. White (D)
  • Chief of Police City of Winnsboro
    • Tyrone Coleman (D)
    • Willie “Will” Pierce (D)
    • Billy Joe Williams (D)

Madison Parish:

  • Mayor City of Tallulah
    • Lynette Ewell (D)
    • Kendrell Robinson (N)
  • Chief of Police of Tallulah
    • Jimmy R. Guy (D)
    • Walter Kyle (N)
    • Buster McCoy (D)

Ouachita Parish:

  • Mayor of West Monore
    • Staci Albritton Mitchell (R)
    • Donald “Don” Nance (R)
  • Alderman At Large City of West Monroe
    • Harry “Lamar” Anderson Jr. (D)
    • Thomas “Thom” Hamilton (R)
    • Willis Manning III (D)
    • Ben Westerburg Jr. (R)
  • Alderman District 1, City of West Monroe
    • Morgan Lowe Buxton (R)
  • Alderman District 2, City of West Monroe
    • James Brian (R)
    • Trevor Land (R)
  • Alderman District 3, City of West Monroe
    • Nora Lee Collins (D)
    • Rodney Welch (D)
    • Annanias Word (I)

Richland Parish:

  • Mayor Town of Rayville
    • Marcus Hubbard (N)
    • Harry Lewis (D)
    • Cassius Muhammad (I)
  • Chief of Police Town of Rayville
    • Willie L. Robinson Sr. (D)
    • Markus Turner (D)

Winn Parish:

  • Mayor City of Winnfield
    • Gerald “Scooter” Hamms (N)
    • Timothy Hudgins (R)
    • George Moss (N)
  • Chief of Police City of Winnfield
    • Johnny Ray Carpenter (N)

West Carroll Parish:

  • Mayor of Oak Grove
    • Hubert Rollinson Jr.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Apperley has also been offered a total of 1.5 million dollars in scholarships from various...
Wossman High School student of the year, accepted into 37 colleges
Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend
Bastrop police
Judge rules on the appeal of demoted Bastrop police chief
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say

Latest News

Linda Mays Logan
Mer Rouge woman accused of cruelty to a juvenile
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Police lights
Ferriday Police Dept. deactivated until further notice, sheriff’s office says
FILE PHOTO: Oak Grove Mayor Adam Holland (June 10, 2021)
Oak Grove mayor won’t seek reelection in 2022