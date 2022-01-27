Jan. 28 last day to qualify for 2022 municipal elections in La.
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, is the last day to qualify for the 2022 municipal elections in Louisiana.
Those who qualify for a race will run for office.
As of 11 a.m., here is a list of people who have qualified for the hot races in northeast Louisiana.
Franklin Parish:
- Mayor City of Winnsboro
- Armand Swain (D)
- Andrew J. White (D)
- Chief of Police City of Winnsboro
- Tyrone Coleman (D)
- Willie “Will” Pierce (D)
- Billy Joe Williams (D)
Madison Parish:
- Mayor City of Tallulah
- Lynette Ewell (D)
- Kendrell Robinson (N)
- Chief of Police of Tallulah
- Jimmy R. Guy (D)
- Walter Kyle (N)
- Buster McCoy (D)
Ouachita Parish:
- Mayor of West Monore
- Staci Albritton Mitchell (R)
- Donald “Don” Nance (R)
- Alderman At Large City of West Monroe
- Harry “Lamar” Anderson Jr. (D)
- Thomas “Thom” Hamilton (R)
- Willis Manning III (D)
- Ben Westerburg Jr. (R)
- Alderman District 1, City of West Monroe
- Morgan Lowe Buxton (R)
- Alderman District 2, City of West Monroe
- James Brian (R)
- Trevor Land (R)
- Alderman District 3, City of West Monroe
- Nora Lee Collins (D)
- Rodney Welch (D)
- Annanias Word (I)
Richland Parish:
- Mayor Town of Rayville
- Marcus Hubbard (N)
- Harry Lewis (D)
- Cassius Muhammad (I)
- Chief of Police Town of Rayville
- Willie L. Robinson Sr. (D)
- Markus Turner (D)
Winn Parish:
- Mayor City of Winnfield
- Gerald “Scooter” Hamms (N)
- Timothy Hudgins (R)
- George Moss (N)
- Chief of Police City of Winnfield
- Johnny Ray Carpenter (N)
West Carroll Parish:
- Mayor of Oak Grove
- Hubert Rollinson Jr.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.