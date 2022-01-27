Advertisement

Ferriday Police Dept. deactivated until further notice, sheriff’s office says

By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently handling all calls concerning criminal complaints and emergencies in the town of Ferriday.

The sheriff’s office posted a notice around 3 p.m. saying the Ferriday Police Department has been deactivated until further notice.

According to Ferriday police, they had “just received orders per the State auditors that until a budget is adopted by the Town that all town functions including Ferriday Police Department must lock it’s doors and discontinue all service calls. Please direct all calls for service to Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office 318-336-5231 If it is an emergency please call 911.”

