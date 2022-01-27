Federal and local agencies stepping up violent crime/illegal firearm enforcement and prosecution.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies held a press conference on January 26 to announce they are stepping up enforcement to help rid the streets of illegal firearms and violent crime.

The announcement comes after Monroe Police say a man brought a loaded firearm to a Neville High School Basketball game.

“They’re scared,” explained Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan. “They’re scared because of the one percent. The one percent of people that are doing wrong. They are being held hostage by it. We are not going to stand for it.”

U.S Attorney Brandon Brown held the press conference and was joined by Zordan along with Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell, representatives from District Attorney Steve Tew’s Office, and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF).

“It’s up to us to make the cases to bring them to him,” said Sheriff Russell. “Without good law enforcement, and without us working together with local and federal law enforcement, none of that happens.”

To deter criminals, Brown reiterated that his office would prosecute as many people as possible through the federal system.

“In the federal system, you do 85% of your time,” explained Chief Zordan. “In the state system, you do about 50%. That’s why this is important.”

Zordan added that law enforcement needs the communities assistance to make their neighborhoods safer.

“We need your help solving the crime,” Zordan explained. “Hardly anybody tells us anything when we are dispatched to a shooting.”

The U.S District Attorney is currently prosecuting 14 active cases involving illegal firearms in the Monroe Division.

