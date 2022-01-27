Advertisement

Federal and local agencies stepping up violent crime/illegal firearm enforcement and prosecution

By Tyler Englander
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies held a press conference on January 26 to announce they are stepping up enforcement to help rid the streets of illegal firearms and violent crime.

The announcement comes after Monroe Police say a man brought a loaded firearm to a Neville High School Basketball game.

“They’re scared,” explained Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan. “They’re scared because of the one percent. The one percent of people that are doing wrong. They are being held hostage by it. We are not going to stand for it.”

U.S Attorney Brandon Brown held the press conference and was joined by Zordan along with Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell, representatives from District Attorney Steve Tew’s Office, and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF).

“It’s up to us to make the cases to bring them to him,” said Sheriff Russell. “Without good law enforcement, and without us working together with local and federal law enforcement, none of that happens.”

To deter criminals, Brown reiterated that his office would prosecute as many people as possible through the federal system.

“In the federal system, you do 85% of your time,” explained Chief Zordan. “In the state system, you do about 50%. That’s why this is important.”

Zordan added that law enforcement needs the communities assistance to make their neighborhoods safer.

“We need your help solving the crime,” Zordan explained. “Hardly anybody tells us anything when we are dispatched to a shooting.”

The U.S District Attorney is currently prosecuting 14 active cases involving illegal firearms in the Monroe Division.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Bastrop police
Judge rules on the appeal of demoted Bastrop police chief

Latest News

Federal and local agencies stepping up violent crime/illegal firearm enforcement and prosecution.
Federal and local agencies stepping up violent crime/illegal firearm enforcement and prosecution.
Apperley has also been offered a total of 1.5 million dollars in scholarships from various...
Wossman High School student of the year, accepted into 37 colleges
It reimburses for the cost of the burial
COVID-19 Funeral Assistance continues to be available for families
The reimbursement is given to the family
COVID-19 Funeral assistance is still available for families