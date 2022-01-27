Advertisement

Drew Brees weighs in on Sean Payton leaving the Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) smiles with head coach Sean Payton after being...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) smiles with head coach Sean Payton after being taken out of the game in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Brees broke the NFL all-time passing yards record during the game. The Saints won 43-19. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)(Bill Feig | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since we’ve come to terms with the retirement of Sean Payton as head coach of the Saints, the moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived. Drew Brees has weighed in on Payton’s retirement.

“So much appreciation for my head coach. What an incredible 16 years,” Brees said in a message he shared on Instagram. “He challenged us, motivated and inspired us, pissed us off at times (in a good way), but always did what was best for the team!”

Brees also shared several iconic photos of moments in his career alongside Payton.

When it’s all said and done, Payton and Brees will be considered one of the greatest head coach and quarterback duos of all time. What a touching and fitting tribute to Payton from the former Black & Gold star.

See Brees’ full statement in the post here.

