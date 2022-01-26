Advertisement

Mobile sports betting to go live in Louisiana on Friday, agency says

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board announced Wednesday (Jan. 26) that some of the licensed sites and apps will begin accepting mobile wagers this Friday at 8 a.m.(WWNY)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wait nearly is over for Louisiana sports bettors eager to place wagers from their mobile devices. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board announced Wednesday (Jan. 26) that some of the state-licensed sites and apps will begin accepting mobile wagers starting Friday at 8 a.m.

Agency chairman Ronnie Johns made the long-awaited announcement in a brief written statement, but did not specify which companies or apps would be among the first to start taking bets Friday.

“Currently eligible sports wagering operators will be approved to accept mobile bets as early as 8 a.m. Friday morning,” the statement said. “The remaining mobile sports wagering operators are in the process of meeting statutory and regulatory requirements and will be approved once those requirements are met.”

