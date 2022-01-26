Louisiana Lt. Gov. touts improvements amid push to run for governor

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - People gathered at Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant to hear how Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is working to showcase and help the state. He was a guest speaker for an event hosted by the Ruston Republican Women’s Club.

“We need a governor who has integrity, and I don’t say that lightly. You could be that governor,” said attendee W. Lloyd Grafton.

Some people want him to run for governor in 2023.

“We’ll decide that later. I’m seriously considering it. I’m honored that so many people have asked me to run,” said Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

Longtime supporters want solutions for crime and corruption.

“We have a lot of public people that are drawn into commissions. Sometimes those commission choices are based more on political alliance and finance than on the person they are and what they can bring to the table,” said attendee Frances Grafton.

It’s a question KNOE asked him last year. Both then and now he said he is seriously considering it.

“I’ve got to feel in my heart that I can do the best job and I know it’s a difficult task, but I want to fix everything. We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Nungesser said.

Nungesser plans to speak at the Ruston Sports Complex phase two ribbon-cutting in Ruston Tuesday. He expects this facility to help bring money into the area.

