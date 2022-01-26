Advertisement

Louisiana Lt. Gov. touts improvements amid push to run for governor

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser speaks at Squire Creek Country Club Monday, January 24th.
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser speaks at Squire Creek Country Club Monday, January 24th.(Jasmine Anderson)
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - People gathered at Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant to hear how Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is working to showcase and help the state. He was a guest speaker for an event hosted by the Ruston Republican Women’s Club.

“We need a governor who has integrity, and I don’t say that lightly. You could be that governor,” said attendee W. Lloyd Grafton.

Some people want him to run for governor in 2023.

“We’ll decide that later. I’m seriously considering it. I’m honored that so many people have asked me to run,” said Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

Longtime supporters want solutions for crime and corruption.

“We have a lot of public people that are drawn into commissions. Sometimes those commission choices are based more on political alliance and finance than on the person they are and what they can bring to the table,” said attendee Frances Grafton.

It’s a question KNOE asked him last year. Both then and now he said he is seriously considering it.

“I’ve got to feel in my heart that I can do the best job and I know it’s a difficult task, but I want to fix everything. We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Nungesser said.

Nungesser plans to speak at the Ruston Sports Complex phase two ribbon-cutting in Ruston Tuesday. He expects this facility to help bring money into the area.

< >

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 suspects arrested on human trafficking charges in Memphis
9 arrested in undercover human trafficking operation in Memphis
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
The government website ChildTaxCredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24,...
Federal government launches website for claiming part 2 of child tax credit
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIV...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’

Latest News

People gather for the Ruston Sports Complex Phase 2 ribbon cutting ceremony
City of Ruston holds ribbon cutting ceremony for Ruston Sports Complex Phase 2
Ruston Sports Complex
- Ruston Sports Complex
Dillard's makes annual donation to Ronald McDonald House
Dillard’s makes annual donation to Monroe Ronald McDonald House
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday (Jan. 25) he would be stepping down...
Reaction to Sean Payton’s departure ranges from shock to resignation