The impact of crime on tourism in Louisiana

By Tyler Englander
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser says one of the biggest obstacles to improving tourism in Louisiana is the state’s high crime rate.

Statistics show Louisiana has one of the highest murder and violent crime rates in the nation.

“I had a Lieutenant Governor’s conference in New Orleans, and I said you all need to come back for Mardi Gras,” Nungesser told KNOE. “They were like, we are not bringing our kids to the quarter.”

Nungesser believes police need more boots on the ground to combat the problem.

“Two things we need to do,” explained Nungesser. “We need more police. We need to support the police. Plus, we need to keep the criminals in jail.”

The Lieutenant Governor added in some cases, violent offenders are being let off the hook with little or no jail time.

“If you are committing a violent crime, you need to be locked up and put away until you are not a threat to the public,” said Nungesser.

To combat the perception that Mardi Gras in New Orleans isn’t safe, Nungesser encourages visitors to attend Mardi Gras in different parts of Louisiana.

“That’s why several years ago we started promoting family-friendly-affordable Mardi Gras, safe Mardi Gras in places like Monroe, Ruston, Alexandria,” explained Nungesser.

Nungesser added the state’s trash problem is also hurting tourism revenue. That’s why he is chairing the state’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force.

