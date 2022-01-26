Advertisement

Dillard’s makes annual donation to Monroe Ronald McDonald House

Last year the pandemic put a stop to the annual charitable contribution
Dillard's makes annual donation to Ronald McDonald House
Dillard's makes annual donation to Ronald McDonald House(Jasmine Anderson)
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe’s Ronald McDonald House chapter received a $7,404.89 donation Tuesday from Dillard’s located inside Pecanland Mall. It’s made possible through the proceeds the retailer makes from selling Southern-Living Christmas cookbooks.

The pandemic created challenges last year that disrupted the annual charitable contribution. The local store manager said this year they sold about 481 books.

“With all the COVID issues, getting the books printed, getting them shipped and then just the amount of books that we would normally get, we were just reduced in that but we came through,” explained Dillard’s store manager Mickey Reuter.

Ronald McDonald House executive director Georgia Street says donations are extremely beneficial. Crews are in process of building a brand new house which will be inside St. Francis Hospital. It will cost more than a million dollars.

“To incur this huge debt for having a new building inside the hospital, all money will be needed to help pay for that so that we can provide a free place for families to stay,” Street said.

This is part of a longtime, nationwide partnership. This year the retailer donated a total of $180,000 to chapters across the country. Dillard’s has donated more than $15.3 million dollars to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Chapters over the past 27 years, according to Businesswire.com.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 suspects arrested on human trafficking charges in Memphis
9 arrested in undercover human trafficking operation in Memphis
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
The government website ChildTaxCredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24,...
Federal government launches website for claiming part 2 of child tax credit
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIV...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’

Latest News

People gather for the Ruston Sports Complex Phase 2 ribbon cutting ceremony
City of Ruston holds ribbon cutting ceremony for Ruston Sports Complex Phase 2
Ruston Sports Complex
- Ruston Sports Complex
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser speaks at Squire Creek Country Club Monday, January 24th.
Louisiana Lt. Gov. touts improvements amid push to run for governor
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday (Jan. 25) he would be stepping down...
Reaction to Sean Payton’s departure ranges from shock to resignation