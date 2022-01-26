Dillard’s makes annual donation to Monroe Ronald McDonald House

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe’s Ronald McDonald House chapter received a $7,404.89 donation Tuesday from Dillard’s located inside Pecanland Mall. It’s made possible through the proceeds the retailer makes from selling Southern-Living Christmas cookbooks.

The pandemic created challenges last year that disrupted the annual charitable contribution. The local store manager said this year they sold about 481 books.

“With all the COVID issues, getting the books printed, getting them shipped and then just the amount of books that we would normally get, we were just reduced in that but we came through,” explained Dillard’s store manager Mickey Reuter.

Ronald McDonald House executive director Georgia Street says donations are extremely beneficial. Crews are in process of building a brand new house which will be inside St. Francis Hospital. It will cost more than a million dollars.

“To incur this huge debt for having a new building inside the hospital, all money will be needed to help pay for that so that we can provide a free place for families to stay,” Street said.

This is part of a longtime, nationwide partnership. This year the retailer donated a total of $180,000 to chapters across the country. Dillard’s has donated more than $15.3 million dollars to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Chapters over the past 27 years, according to Businesswire.com.

Did you know? The .@RMHC & .@Dillards have partnered for decades to help bring comfort to children and families? The retail giant’s area store donated more than $7,000 to Monroe’s #rmhc by selling more than 400 Southern Living Christmas Cookbooks this year. .@KNOE8 pic.twitter.com/vfsvjKx6Qe — Jasmine Anderson (@jayandersontv) January 25, 2022

