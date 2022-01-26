City of Ruston holds ribbon cutting ceremony for Ruston Sports Complex Phase 2

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Phase 2 of Ruston Sports Complex is now complete. The city held a ribbon cutting and hopes to soon be counting its money.

Ruston’s mayor says this is the first gym the city has owned. It has more than 62,000 square feet of multipurpose space. It was built with money generated from a tax passed by residents and has a projected economic impact of $1.2 billion over the next 20 years. And the Lieutenant Governor says there’s a whole new game in town.

“We’ve had great success with volleyball, Olympic Trials, basketball, boxing golf. This facility is going to take us to a new level,” said Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

A new level with unlimited possibilities.

“It opens up so many possibilities we had 60 volleyball teams playing here last weekend. Two weeks or a week and a half, We have 55 more teams coming. Those people are coming from out of town. Out of state. They’re spending money in our hotels, our restaurants our shops and it’s doing exactly what we said it would do. It increases sales revenue to our city, to our parish and also, regionally,” said Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker.

Inside there are meeting rooms and offices, concession areas and RV slots.

“People that just come in just for those events alone. Filling those beds in Ruston, Grambling and Monroe. Just bring people from surrounding areas to come in and enjoy all the things we enjoy here,” said Ruston-Lincoln Parish Chamber of Commerce representative Thomas Graham.

We asked Mayor Walker about the current the city filed against the contractors of Phase one in October 2021. Court documents show the City of Ruston is suing Womack & Sons Construction Group over alleged defective work, delay and miscommunication. The mayor says it does not impact Phase 2.

“That’s the reason we waited so long to file the suit. We wanted to get phase 1 finished. Which it is. And then phase 2. It has nothing whatsoever to do with phase 2. It has to do with phase 1.”

A representative from the chamber of commerce tells me people are clamoring to book their events in this space: they’ve got reservations are booked over the next several years.

