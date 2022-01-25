Advertisement

Zoo Buddy: Harmless, but very scary looking

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This zoo buddy is known by some as a “spider crab”. That’s because the tailless whip scorpion has pinchers on the front and walks sideways.

“They’re arachnids, but they’re actually not a scorpion or a spider. they’re more of like an ancient form of arachnid kind of pre-dates spiders and scorpions altogether,” says Garrett Cole, Zookeeper at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo.

“They’re also known as the scariest looking arachnid but the least harmful arachnid - they don’t produce any venom. The really only threat you have to worry about is their pinchers on the front because they have really big claws on those pinchers. But other than that, super cool.”

They get very small to hide during the day but expand at night. Cole says they can fit pretty substantially in your hand when fully spread out, and their antennas can reach two to three times their body length. Cole says females can live to be 20 to 25 years old!

This girl had babies when they got her, so they’re hoping for some new members to their reptile building soon.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you can call them at (318) 329-2400 for more information. The boat ride is closed in the wintertime, but the train ride is running!

