Wossman High to receive a community health clinic, the school board will soon advertise for bids

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Wossman High School is getting a community health clinic. It will also serve as a classroom for students who are interested in medicine. During the school board’s regular meeting on January 24, 2022, the board approved the final layout and will start letting bids next week.

Superintendent Dr. Brent Vidrine said the health clinic will cost around 2 million dollars.

“It’s a clinic, a health care center, and so we have the lobby area, the reception area, you come back through and this is where the patients will check-in,” said the designer with Architecture Plus, Dustin Gibbs.

Gibbs said the clinic will be built within Wossman High School’s old field house. He said it’ll have six exam rooms and one classroom to train students who are interested in the medical field.

Vidrine said they hope to have bids approved by March and to have the clinic built later this year.

“We’re looking at about 5 months, so if not in August, it all depends on construction delays. You know it’s hard to get materials so we’ll see but our goal is still August of ‘22,” said Vidrine.

By August of 2022, they’re hoping the old field house will be completely renovated. The principal of Wossman High, Dr. Harrington Watson, said this health clinic is much needed.

“We have a lot of students that come into schools with a myriad of problems, and a lot of times they don’t have anyone to take care of things at home so kids actually come to school sick,” said Watson. “We have to have a place where we can show them where they need to be, what can be done to benefit them and put them in a place where they’ll be healthy and that’s the main objective is to have a healthy kid because if the kids are healthy, then they’re ready to learn.”

The CEO and President of Primary Health Services Center, Catherine Tonore, said in addition to having a health care provider on-site, they will also have a therapist.

“Students are depressed and have a lot of anxiety and we’re able to expand that into the school also with a therapist there every day,” said Tonore.

The health clinic will be available for students, staff, and faculty in the Monroe City School District.

