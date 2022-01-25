Advertisement

Reaction to Sean Payton’s departure ranges from shock to resignation

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday (Jan. 25) he would be stepping down...
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday (Jan. 25) he would be stepping down after 16 seasons. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(AP Sports)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news that Sean Payton would be stepping down after 16 years as the Saints’ head coach generated a range of reactions from around the sports world. Here’s what many sports figures had to say:

