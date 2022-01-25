Advertisement

Officials find more than 1,200 fake IDs in shipment from Hong Kong, mostly for college students

When U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207...
When U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207 counterfeit licenses.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Indianapolis discovered more than 1,200 counterfeit state driver’s licenses in three shipments that were arriving from Hong Kong.

Officials said the fake IDs were for more than 20 different states, and most were for college-age students.

The contents of the packages were described as “Game Card” with a value of $20. When U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207 counterfeit licenses.

“Counterfeit drivers licenses have historically been used by those under 21 years of age for the illegal consumption of alcohol, but fake IDs have also been used in criminal enterprises, such as identity theft cases and immigration fraud,” Chief CBP Officer Tim Hubbard said in a statement.

One shipment of fake IDs was heading to an address in Chicago and the other two were heading to addresses in New York.

The incident is under investigation.

