NFL running back Leonard Fournette’s cousin identified as Lower 9th Ward murder victim

A cousin of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette was identified as the man found...
A cousin of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette was identified as the man found shot to death Jan. 21 outside a church in the Lower 9th Ward. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)(Mark LoMoglio | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cousin of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette was identified as the man found shot to death last week outside a church in the Lower 9th Ward.

Renard Fournette, 27, was identified Tuesday (Jan. 25) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office as the man found shot to death Jan. 21 in a car outside the Greater New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in the 2000 block of Alabo Street.

Leonard Fournette, a former LSU star and product of St. Augustine High School, told reporters after Sunday’s season-ending playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams that he had played with a heavy heart after learning of his relative’s death in New Orleans.

New Orleans police have not made an arrest in the case, nor said whether they have developed a suspect or motive in the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Michael Polukis at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

